Former Education minister, Gbagi dies at 62

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the last election in Delta State, Barr. Olorogun Kenneth Omemavwa Gbagi, FNIM OON, is dead.

Gbagi, a former minister of Education and an industrialist died at the age of 62.

The renowned criminologist and senior lawyer died on Saturday May 4, 2024.

A statement signed by his eldest son, Chief Emuoboh Gbagi on behalf of the Gbagi family, said: “It is with profound sadness but gratitude to God, that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, and brother, Olorogun (Barr.) Kenneth Omemavwa Gbagi, FNIM, OON; Former Minister of Education, who departed this life on the 4th of May 2024 at the age of 62.

“We take comfort in the fond memories of his life, his achievements, and the impact he made on the lives of countless individuals and communities.