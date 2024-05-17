Delta APC: group calls on Festus Keyamo to assume state leadership role

By Nosa Akenzua

In an effort to boost All Progressive Congress’ (APC) cohesion and consolidate influence at the state level, a prominent political pressure group known as Delta Youths in Politics has called on the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Hon. Festus Keyamo Esq., as the only member of the Federal Executive Council and highest political appointee from the state, to as a matter of urgency, assume the leadership All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

In a press statement signed and made available to news men by its Co-ordinator, Hon. Samuel Obadasere, and the Publicity Secretary, Elder Desmond Ikem said since the last general elections in the state, the party has been losing its members to other political parties due to one reason or the other.

According to the group, the Honourable Minister, as a highly respected figure within the party, with a broader political landscape, has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to the party’s core ideology adding that, he would be able to put a stop at this.

The group which composed of senior party members and influential stakeholders, believes that Hon. Keyamo as the party leader in Delta State would significantly enhance internal co-ordination and strengthen the party’s influence in the state.

The group said the Honourable Minister as the party leader in Delta State underscores the party’s commitment to consolidate political power and strategic planning at the state level. It said by consolidating leadership within the state, the party aims to intensify its efforts in promoting its ideology, implementing programmes and mobilizing grassroots support ahead of the upcoming local, state and federal elections.

It is therefore a call to action for Hon Barr Festus Keyamo to take on a more prominent role in leading the APC in Delta State and help revitalize the party’s fortunes in the region.”