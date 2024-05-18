Military debunks report of abduction of 500 villagers in Zamfara

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The military has debunked reports in the social media claiming that over 500 villagers were abducted by terrorists in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba said the report was an exaggeration as military has confirmed that contrary the report in the social media only four persons were kidnapped.

He said that troops under Operation HADARIN DAJI are actively engaged in intense combat operations in and around Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The military is facing a vicious enemy in a complex environment, compounded by exaggerated reports on social media.

“Contrary to claims of over 500 abductions, the military confirmed only four kidnappings, emphasizing the tendency of social media to inflate figures.

“Addressing concerns about troop rotation, he said the military leadership has prioritized the welfare and administration of soldiers, ensuring their resilience and focus in the fight against terrorism.

“Efforts are also being made to enhance cooperation with the Zamfara State Community Protection Guard and secure farmlands with the onset of the rainy season.

Major General Edward Buba stated that the military is making significant progress, having eliminated many terrorist leaders and continuing to press the fight against these groups.

He said that despite the challenges, the military is committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the region.