Ekiti: Biodun Oyebanji yet to return from 4-day U.S. trip after two weeks

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has failed to return to Nigeria nearly two weeks after departing for a four-day conference in Texas, US.

Governor Oyebanji left Nigeria on May 5, 2024, to attend the 16th edition of the US-Africa Business Summit organized by the Corporate Council on Africa in Dallas, Texas, scheduled between May 6 and 9, 2024.

Although the US trip was officially announced by the state government, there has been no official information on the governor’s engagements or meetings since the conference ended on May 9.

The statement indicated that Oyebanji would hold discussions with critical stakeholders and business leaders in the US, but no details or pictures of such meetings have been provided.

The statement said, “Governor Oyebanji will also participate in the nineteenth session of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF19), holding at the UN Headquarters in New York.

“The Governor will take part in the Forum’s policy sessions on the implementation of the UN Strategic Plan for Forests (UNSPF) alongside other invited Heads of state, senior officials of government, private sectors and stakeholders.

“Before returning to Nigeria, the Governor will also hold discussions with critical stakeholders and business leaders in the US in furtherance of the shared prosperity agenda of the administration.”

Efforts to reach the governor for comments by Sahara Reporters have been unsuccessful, with his phone switched off, and messages unanswered.

Similarly, his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, has not responded to inquiries.