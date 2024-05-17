Eno will complete all projects inherited from Udom – Ndueso

By Isaac Job

The Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State governor on Research and Documentation, Dr. Essien Ndueso has said that governor Umo Eno is ready to complete all projects that time could not allow his predecessor Mr Udom Emmanuel to complete before leaving office on 29th May 2023.

Ndueso while fielding questions from newsmen on the number of inherited projects that the present administration has so far completed disclosed that Nto-Ideh -Ikot Amba Bridge in Obot Akara council area and road project inherited from Udom Emmanuel will be commissioned today Thursday May 16 by governor Umo Eno as part of activities to mark his one year in office .

He recalled that the traditional rulers of the benefitting community Obot Akara had assured that they would support Umo Eno’s election last year in appreciation of former governor Udom Emmanuel’s intervention in roads in the area, believing that his successor would continue from where he stopped.

READ ALSO: Ekiti: Biodun Oyebanji yet to return from 4-day U.S…

His words, “Before the immediate past governor left office in May 2023 that project had reached up to about sixty per cent completion .So tomorrow (Thursday ) governor Umo Eno would be in Obot Akara Local government to commission that Bridge.

“And Pastor Umo Eno during his campaigns had promised that he would complete all those projects that his predecessor didn’t finish before leaving office for the benefit of Akwa Ibom people.

“So it is a thing of joy for us that that bridge in Obot Akara Local government is one of the inherited projects he has completed within his one year in office.

And don’t forget that Rural development is the second leg of governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda.

” And this is not the first road project that this governor has set out to execute in Obot Akara Local government area. We also have the Usaka road project with two bridges.”

The governor’s aide mentioned that the 24 kilometers Uyo- airport Expansion road was among other major road projects that governor Eno inherited which has also been completed.

According to him the road which was designed to ensure there would be no much traffic on the road leading to the Airport would be commissioned in May 25, 2024.

While conducting newsmen round the Nto-Ideh -Ikot Amba Bridge and road project, the Managing Director of Seyang Nigeria Ltd, Mr Itoro Inyang explained that the Bridge portion is 60 meters span reinforced concrete bridge piled to a depth of 23 meters.