Minister charges Nigerians on online skills acquisition

By Ben Azuka

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Chief Uche Nnaji, has appealed to Nigerians to equip themselves with necessary skills through online courses.

The minister, who gave the advice at the unveiling of an online academy, TechAdvantage Tuesday in Abuja, said the online academy was an ecosystem meticulously crafted to unlock the boundless potential of Nigerians and propel them towards a future powered by technology.

“It is an ecosystem where apprentices connect with business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs learn from business experts, individuals can train and empower themselves through the academy among others.”

Nnaji said that the idea behind TechAdvantage Nigeria was to technologically empower individuals and promote a culture of collaboration that would transcend tribe, religion and politics.

READ ALSO: We need improved process of export at Nigerian ports…

He said the academy was opened for young people to seek opportunities through the available jobs platforms and build their careers in the tech sector.

According to him, Nigerians can showcase their expertise, connect with potential customers in the TechAdvantage online marketplace, and join the online community.

“What we are doing here today is not just a launch, but a call to action for our people, the organised private sector, and players in the existing tech ecosystem.

“With your participation, TechAdvantage Nigeria will become a force for economic prosperity, social inclusion, and national pride for our generation and future generations, ” he said.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Sapphital Learning Ltd, Mr Amu Ogbeide, said the academy is an initiative that would take the success of the computer village business model and scale it across Nigeria.

Ogbeide said the academy offered online courses and live classes both in technical and business aspects of the value chain.

He said it also served as a marketplace to freelance services where Technoprenurs could showcase their skills and products.

Also speaking, Dr Olushola Ogunsanga, Director-General, National Centre for Technology Management (NAVETEM), said the inauguration was a step taken towards correcting Nigeria’s economy.

“The way to grow our economy is to latch on new knowledge with our primary traditional knowledge which is our culture

“What we are doing today is energising our culture of apprenticeship schemes. The apprenticeship scheme is a well articulated one,” Ogunsanga said.

According to him, Nigerians should base new developments on Nigerian culture which are rich and strong enough to sustain the country.