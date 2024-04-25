Senator Aminu Sule Garo’s Daugther Marries Late Khalifa Ishaku Rabiu’s Son

Two of Kano’s most powerful and successful families are about to be united on account of the marital union of their children.

The bride,Batoul is the Daugther of Senator Aminu Sule Garo, a billionaire businessman and politician,and grand Daugther of late Alhaji Sule Galadima Garo,who was one of kano’s most successful business tycoon,who one of the first exporters of Cotton & leather in Kano.

Batoul is also a Princess,as her mother is the grand daughter of former king of Kano,Mohammed Sanusi the first(paternally )She is also the grand daugther of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello,Sardauna of Sokoto (maternally).

The groom,Meedan Isyaka Rabiu is the son of the late prominent Nigerian business man and Islamic scholar, Sheikh Khalifa Rabiu

Meedan,who studied Economics at the University of Hertfordshire in the UK,is involved in the Rabiu family business,while

Batoul graduated from Heriot Watt University in Dubai,where she studied Architecture .

The couple,who have always known each other on account of their families formally started a relationship after Meedan reached out to Batoul on social media to express his interest in her.

The rest is now history as invitations have since been sent out to guests and families inviting them to honour the wedding of the couple.

The wedding fathia started with a private surprise slumber party for Bantoul on the 23rd of April 2024 , planned by her friends & sisters in Kano.

The event venue was decorated by one of Kano’s best event decorators,The party republic Ng.

This was followed by the henna party,a traditional arewa ceremony where the bride and her friends sit to do their henna to beautify themselves and also eat and drink before the main event starts .

The bride stepped out for the ceremony in a gorgeous outfit designed by Indulgence Couture.

The 5- day wedding programme will see the Kamu ceremony holding on thursday,25th of April,2024,which is the traditional introduction and the formal presenting of the bride to the groom’s family .This event will hold at the Amani event center, Kano.

The wedding Fatiha / Daurin Aure holds on Friday,26th of April at Al Furqan mosque,followed by the bridal shower in the evening.

The final day of the wedding event,known as the Kai Amarya / Budan Kai ,holds on the 28th of April 2024,where the bride is conveyed to her husband’s house and a welcome after party is held by the groom’s family for the bride .

This union is regarded as a very significant one, as both families are well known in Kano.