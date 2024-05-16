HoR to investigate air worthiness of all aircraft in Presidential fleet

…to forestall unwarranted tragedy

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has reiterated its commitment to investigate air worthiness of all aircraft in the Presidential Fleet, to forestall national tragedy.

In a motion, sponsored by Rep Ahmed Satomi at plenary on Wednesday, the House noted that the Presidential Air Fleet was formed to primarily to provide rapid, safe and comfortable airlift for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Vice President and other very Important Person (s) as may be directed by the President through office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

Rep Satomi in his presentation, also stated that the Fleet are mainly at the behest of the Presidency, National Assembly, Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Judiciary Chief Justice of the Federation, or in some instances to pursue foreign policy goals, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The House further noted that the Budget of the Presidential Air Fleet is under the Office of the National Security Adviser as appropriated yearly by the National Assembly.

Rep Satomi said: “Alarmed by the report on various media platforms particularly, Sahara Reporters of 28 April 2024 that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was forced to travel to Saudi Arabia on a Chartered flight for the World Economic Forum in Riyadh from the Netherlands, where he had gone for a series of economic and diplomatic engagements because the presidential Jet developed fault in the Netherlands.

“Further alarmed by screaming news reports of May 6, 2024 by Business Day, Punch Newspapers and Thisday Newspapers that a faulty Presidential jet which occurred on Monday 6 May, 2024 has aborted Vice President Kashim Shetima’s trip to the United States of America for the 2024 Us-africa Business Summit In Dallas Texas.

“Aware that this report was corroborated in the press release by Stanley Nwokocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, stating that the Vice President, Shetima who was originally, scheduled to represent the President, was unable to make the trip, following technical fault with the aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet.’

“Disturbed that these occurrences pose a clear present and imminent threat to life of the President, Vice President and other Very important Personalities who use the Fleet from time to time.

“Gravely disturbed that any calamity which may arise, if these aircrafts are not immediately put into premium operational status has the potential, not only to cause major upheaval to the stability of democracy in Nigeria but may also, significantly, affect the security and peace of the country.

“Worried by the seeming laxity of the technical management of the Fleet to keep the aircrafts in optimum condition for the safety of the president, Vice President and other VIPs, despite appropriations for the maintenance of the fleet by the National Assembly.

“Determined to arrest this ugly situation in order to forestall any fearful tragedy that might pose an existential threat to the peace and unity of this country.”

The House, therefore, resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation on the airworthiness and technical status of all the aircraft in the presidential Air Fleet, including professional competence of the engineers/technicians of the Fleet.

“To invite the NSA, Commandant of the Presidential Air Fleet and any other relevant officer(s) of Government to give detailed explanations on why the Fleet is not operating at optimum capacity, needed to guarantee Presidential safety.

“Proffer recommendations that will ensure lasting and sustainable solutions to these incidents which have brought shame and embarrassment to the country.”

The House, however, mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance and report back to the House within 4 weeks.