Korean Ambassador pledges to boost economic ties with Nigeria

By Ukpono Ukpong

The new Korean Republic Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Pankyu, has expressed his commitment to enhancing economic cooperation between Korea and Nigeria.

Ambassador Pankyu made the pledge during a media parley at his residence in Abuja.

Pankyu, in his address, emphasized the longstanding partnership between the two nations, highlighting Nigeria’s status as one of Korea’s top five trade partners in Africa.

During his speech, Ambassador Kim outlined his plans to capitalize on Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms, aiming to attract Korean investment into the country.

“I would like to do my best to further expand economic exchanges between Korea and Nigeria. Promoting economic partnership has always been the focus since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between our two countries 44 years ago. Nigeria is already Korea’s top 5 trade partners in Africa.

“I believe we can do more. Since the current Nigerian government is actively carrying out economic reform to improve business environment in Nigeria, I will introduce this change to Korean companies and encourage them to venture into Nigeria and make investment.” He said

The Ambassador also pledged to leverage his military and security background to deepen cooperation in maritime security, a crucial aspect for both nations given the significance of the Gulf of Guinea.

“I will explore ways to deepen security cooperation drawing on my expertise in military and security affairs. In particular, I would like to focus on promoting cooperation on maritime security because securing maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea is essential not only for coastal countries including Nigeria but also for countries passing through this region including Korea.

“In addition, I intend to expand Korea’s support for capacity building of the Nigerian military and security officers.”

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of cultural exchange in fostering mutual understanding, promising to expand opportunities for Nigerians to experience Korean culture firsthand.

“I will try to facilitate people-to-people exchange between the two countries. I believe culture has the power to connect people and improve understanding of each other. Korean Culture Centre in Abuja has played an important role in introducing Korean culture in Nigeria so far. I will do my best to provide Nigerians with more opportunities to experience various Korean cultural content. I will also explore ways to let more Nigerian students study in Korea.”

Ambassador Pankyu’s remarks come ahead of the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit scheduled for June in Seoul.

Anticipated as a landmark event, the summit is poised to strengthen ties between Korea and Africa, with Nigeria playing a pivotal role.

According to the Korean Envoy, the summit will feature various forums and side events aimed at facilitating meaningful dialogue and collaboration across sectors.

With Nigeria’s vibrant economy and Korea’s technological prowess, Ambassador Pankyu’s proactive approach signals a promising future for bilateral relations, poised to unlock new opportunities for mutual growth and development.

“The first Korea-Africa Summit to be held in June in Seoul will be a momentous occasion for the relations between Korea and Africa, and also Korea and Nigeria.

“This marks a significant step in Korea’s comprehensive strategy to engage more deeply with the Global South, reflecting our commitment to global inclusiveness and cooperation.

“Korea will host many side events on this occasion, including Korea-Africa Business Summit and multiple forums on ICT, health, tourism, and energy. These events will help us come up with practical and concrete measures to expand cooperation.

“During the Summit, there will be plenty of opportunities for Nigeria and Korea to explore ways to expand their bilateral economic and cultural exchanges both between governments and private sectors. In a nutshell, I believe the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit will set a new milestone in the relationship between Korea and Africa.” Said Pankyu.