Kano replaces Judge designated for Ganduje’s trial

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

In a surprised move, Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki has reassigned the alleged corruption case involving APC National Chairman and seven others to new judges.

The APC national chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s case was transferred from Kano High Court 4, presided by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, to Court 7, presided by Justice Amina Adamu, amid concerns of suspected bias.

Journalists and public affairs commentators who had gathered at the court for a ruling on substituted service to the defendants were shocked by the sudden reassignment.

According to Baba Jibo Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the Kano State High Court, the Chief Judge has the power to direct and transfer a case at any stage before judgment.

Before the transfer, Nuraini Jimoh (SAN), defense lawyer for the 6th respondent, argued that substituted service without previous attempts to serve the defendants was a nullity.

He stated that substituted service cannot be made on a company and would violate the federal constitution.

The defense counsel further argued that there were no charges or hearing notices before the court, and therefore, defendants cannot be served by substituted service.

The Kano State Government has assembled 15 witnesses to testify against the respondents in an eight-count charge.

The matter was previously adjourned on April 29, 2024, for a ruling on the motion of substituted service, as the court had not been able to serve the defendants except for the sixth defendant.