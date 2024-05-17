Mass Marriage: Minister fighting a lost battle – Vatsa

By Saka Bolaji

Amidst controversy surrounding proposed mass marriage at Mariga, Niger State, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Jonathan Vatsa has said that marriages will go ahead as planned.

He has therefore advised the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, to stay clear of the planned sponsorship of 100 girls’ marriages in Mariga Local Government Area by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkindaji.

Vatsa believes the minister is fighting a losing battle as the girls’ parents will proceed with the marriages regardless of the speaker’s involvement.

He argues that under Islamic and Hausa traditions, parents have the right to marry their daughters.

Vatsa criticized the minister’s approach, suggesting she should have investigated the girls’ ages and consent before issuing public threats.

He questioned the minister’s understanding of the girls’ situation, including their orphan status and lack of financial support for marriage.

“You cannot just sit in an air-conditioned office in Abuja and be threatening people without knowing what these orphans are going through,” Vatsa said.

He went on “Does the minister have any plans for people whom she has never seen nor know their plight or is she trying to encourage prostitution in the area? You don’t play politics by interfering with the people’s culture and tradition, moreso that these girls have suitors who want to marry them.”

Vatsa believes the minister should have contacted the speaker directly for information and offered advice instead of resorting to public threats and legal action.

He emphasized that the speaker is not forcing the girls into marriage but merely providing support to the families.

Vatsa highlighted the plight of over 5,000 orphans, widows, and widowers in Niger State due to banditry activities.

He urged the minister to visit the state and witness their suffering, particularly the orphaned girls.

He suggested that the minister partner with the state government to empower these vulnerable groups rather than focusing on legal action against the marriage plans.

Vatsa encouraged the speaker not to abandon his people despite any threats. He emphasized that the speaker’s primary responsibility is the welfare of his constituents, and he should be prepared to stand by them.