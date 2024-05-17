Senate approves establishment of North West Development Commission

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate, on Thursday, passed a bill for the establishment of the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

The bill will be forwarded to the House of Representatives for concurrence and subsequent forwarding to the Presidency for President Bola Tinubu’s assent or decline.

The bill according to the sponsor, Senator Jubrin Barau (Kano North) and

and 20 other senators aimed at addressing severe security challenges such as Noko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping etc, facing the seven states in the geopolitical zone.

The passage was consequent upon consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on Special Duties on the NWDC (Establishment) presented by the committee chairman, Senator Shehu Kaka (Borno Central).

Kaka while presenting the report said the intent and purpose of the bill are well structured and strategically streamlined for the socio-economic development of the North West geopolitical zone of the country.

He added that the commission’s establishment would bring the federal government closer to the North Western states and meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to pass the bill.

When the bill was put to vote by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, the senators unanimously supported it.

In his remarks, Senator Barau commended his colleagues for supporting the bill’s passage.

When established, he said the commission would address the challenges facing the geopolitical zone and, by extension, the country.

Describing the North West as the food basket of the country, he said the commission, when established, will work towards the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the region.

” So if we are serious about ensuring we have food and for food security to be attained in this country, we must provide the necessary infrastructure for all our key sectors to thrive well.

” This commission is needed. I commend you all for supporting this; no one said no. Everybody supported this idea. So, now we are pushing the Bill to the House of Representatives for their approval and then to Mr President for assent,” he said.