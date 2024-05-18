NiMet partners TVC on weather, climate information dissemination

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), is partnering leading broadcast media organization – TV Continental (TVC), in the dissemination of weather and climate information.

Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between NiMet and TVC at NiMet’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 17th May, 2024, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, described the MOU signing between the two organizations as one that is worth celebrating because of the potential benefits to the public and the Nigerian economy.

“Accurate weather and climate information shared with members of the public, and operators in sectors such as aviation, agriculture, marine, oil and gas, construction etc, using various media channels such as TVC helps the public and critical stakeholders in making climate -resilient decisions”.

Continuing, Professor Anosike said that some people misunderstand the mandate of NiMet hence the need to partner with TVC and other media organizations to communicate climate and weather information timely.

According to Prof Anosike; “NiMet does not only do weather forecasting. We also communicate the impact of the forecasts to farmers and other stakeholders. The MOU with TVC will help us to reach wider audiences through our daily weather forecasts and other climate and weather -related content”.

Concluding, Professor Anosike said; “The partnership with TVC is coming at the right time as we are about to launch our new generation TV weather broadcast graphics alongside other content. Presently, NiMet is disseminating the report of the 2024 seasonal climate prediction (SCP) to farmers and other stakeholders nationwide. We need TVC and other media organizations to help broadcast these to the public”.

On her part, Victoria Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TVC thanked the DG/CEO of NiMet for the warm reception accorded her team. “It is an honour to be partnering NiMet in providing broadcast services that will impact positively on the lives of Nigerians and sectoral players including farmers. A lot is happening at NiMet under the leadership of Prof. Charles Anosike and we are happy to be part of that change. TVC will support NiMet to communicate widely its activities. We assure NiMet of our support and want people to always see TVC as that media organization where they can get first-hand information on weather and climate information”.

Present at the MOU signing were NiMet’s Directors; Prof. Vincent Weli (Weather Forecast Services), Barr. Shola Gabriel (Legal Services), Dr. Nasiru Sani (Human Resources and Administration), Mrs Glory Onyegbule (Applied Meteorological Services), Technical Assistants, Haruna Zakari, and Oluwaseun Idowu. Also, TVC staff members; Babajide Kolade-Otitoju (Group Controller, Current and Public Affairs), Stella Din (Director News), and Emeka Chukwuma (Head Commercial).