Remembering Mallam Umaru Musa Yar’adua: A Tribute to a Noble Leader

In the heart’s quiet chambers, Mallam Umaru Musa Yar’adua resides, A leader, a beacon, in memories that softly glide. Beyond titles and roles, his essence bright and pure, Guiding our souls with wisdom, steadfast and sure.

Governor, President, yet greater in depth, Honored for his integrity, a leader we all kept. In a land where deceit often holds sway, He stood tall, truthful, lighting the way.

His gaze spoke truths, emotions unfurled, Radiant sincerity, a rare, precious world. Teaching us to rise above ill will’s dark art, Embracing kindness, a beacon in our heart.

My path crossed his, a humble student in awe, Captivated by his vision, his every foresaw. In the depths of the night, discussions rich and deep, Guided by his wisdom, our spirits would leap.

In history’s tapestry, his name etched in gold, A legacy of grace, a story retold.

As tears once fell for heroes past, Mallam Umaru Musa Yar’adua’s light forever cast.

Rest in peace, noble soul, in God’s tender embrace, Your spirit lives on, a symbol of grace. President and Commander, revered and true, In our hearts, forever, we honor you.

Tanimu yakubu, was the chief economic adviser to Former, President Mallam Umaru Musa Yar’adua.