EFCC investigating Defence minister over N70b fraud allegations

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Dozens of protesters from Zamfara State on Friday occupied the entrance to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja calling on the anti – graft agency to reopen investigations on the former governor of the state, Bello Matawalle who is now the incumbent Minister of State for Defence.

The protesters under the auspices of APC Loyalists Forum also asked the Commission to investigate all petitions against the former governor, including the alleged contract diversion up to the tune of N70 billion during his tenure as governor of the state.

EFCC Acting Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, who received the protest letter on behalf of the chairman, assured the protesters that the commission is determined to pursuing every corruption case to a logical conclusion.

He assured the protesters and public that EFCC will continue with the alleged N70 billion corruption case against the Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, during his tenure as the Governor of Zamfara State from 2019 to 2023.

Uwajuren informed the protesters that once the EFCC has opened an investigation, it would not be closed, and assured them that their demand would be looked into.

READ ALSO: AI aids England selection as squad for Pakistan series…

“I want to commend members of the APC Loyalists Forum for this peaceful protest. It is within your rights to protest. The Constitution guarantees the right of free expression and you have done that today. I want to assure you all that the EFCC does not close cases. Once we open an investigation into a case, we do not close such a matter. So I assure you that this petition will be looked into. Thank you very much,” he said.

Presenting a copy of their petition to the EFCC, chairman of the group, Musa Mahmud, asked the commission to reopen the investigation into the corruption allegations against Matawalle.

He said the call came amidst growing concerns about corruption in Nigeria and the bold steps taken by the APC administration regarding government officials suspected of embezzlement, including former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, among others.

Mahmud further urged the EFCC to investigate the $2.1 billion arms deal, and its report which listed Matawalle to refund N300m and among the dishonourable Nigerians and companies that benefited from the former National Security Adviser’s NSA scandal.

“The APC AKIDA Forum is appealing to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to continue investigating Matawalle’s alleged mismanagement of public funds during his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State and his involvement in the famous arms deal scandal.

“As party loyalists, we want the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to investigate the matter and bring justice to those responsible for the mismanagement of public funds. This will serve as a deterrent to others considering engaging in corrupt practices in public office, especially considering what happened to the humanitarian minister.

The APC Akida Forum, as a political pressure group, commends the Federal Government for making bold decisions against corruption,” he added.

Recall that on May 18, 2023, the EFCC announced that it was investigating allegations of extensive corruption, fraudulent contract awards, and the misappropriation of more than N70bn by Matawalle.

Members of the Zamfara Alternative Forum had equally staged a similar protest at the EFCC headquarters in January, asking the commission to revisit the probe of the former governor.