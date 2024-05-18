Tears, tributes as Nollywood actor, Junior Pope is buried

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The boisterous town of Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu was in mourning mood yesterday as one of their illustrious sons, Nollywood actor, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope was finally laid to rest amidst tears and wailing by friends, family members, colleagues and sympathisers.

A requiem Mass was held in his honour at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Ukehe, in Enugu State before his body was finally laid to rest in his country home in Uwala , Abaka, Ukehe, Enugu State .

The burial arrangement started on Monday 13 the May 2024, where a holy Mass was held for him at Christ the King Parish, Enugu state.

On Tuesday 14th May, 2024, an evening of Tributes and Candle Light was held for the late actor.

On Thursday 25th May, 2024, a wake keep was held for the actor in his country home at Uwala Abaka, Ukehe.

Actors Guild of Nigeria President Emeka Rollas led other actors and colleagues in the industry to the burial.

Junior Pope was survived a wife and three children.

It could be recalled that Junior Pope and three of his colleagues died when their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a film location.