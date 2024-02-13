Stakeholders to explore digital tech potential in local content

By Motolani Oseni

Key stakeholders in the Nigerian ICT sector will be exploring the transformative potential of digital technologies in driving sustainable local content development.

This is even as they will be converging at the Association of Information Communication Technology Local Content’s (ICTLOCA) upcoming Convergence Summit 2024, with the theme: “Sustaining Local Content with Digital Innovation backbone in the Ecosystem”.

This landmark event, taking place in July 2024 in Lagos, will bring together key stakeholders in the Nigerian ICT sector who will reflect the critical need to bridge the gap between the rapid advancements in digital technologies and their practical application in fostering a thriving local content ecosystem.

President of ICTLOCA, Mr. Gbolahan Awonuga, in a press statement, made available to newsmen, averred that digital innovation has the potential to revolutionize the way stakeholders develop and consume local content in the ICT sector.

“This summit will be a catalyst for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of actionable strategies to leverage digital technologies for sustainable local content growth. We are excited to host the ICTLOCA Convergence Summit 2024 under this timely and critical theme”, Awonuga stated.

The president disclosed that the summit will delve into cutting-edge solutions across various ICT sub-sectors, including FinTech, as stakeholders will brainstorm on how digital financial technologies can empower local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote financial inclusion, and drive economic growth.

“We will delve into the EdTech, to see how innovative educational technologies can enhance access to quality education, develop skilled talent, and support knowledge transfer within Nigeria. HealthTech is another area we will be discussing as we will brainstorm on how digital health solutions improve healthcare delivery, address medical challenges, and bridge the healthcare gap in underserved communities.

“We will find ways to deploy digital tools that will empower farmers, optimize agricultural production, and ensure food security for the nation. We will also be looking at how AI and Machine Learning can be harnessed to develop locally relevant solutions, automate processes, and drive efficiency in various ICT domains,” Awonuga stated.

The ICTLOCA Convergence Summit 2024 is expected to attract a diverse audience of ICT professionals, policymakers, entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and other stakeholders passionate about the future of Nigerian ICT and local content development, Awonuga affirmed.

Keynote addresses will be given by renowned experts and there will be panel discussions and interactive sessions, the president stated, adding that the summit will recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of ICT local content development and digital innovation.