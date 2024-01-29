Oyo emerges to in ICT excellence at national council meeting

Oyo State has reinstated its position as a trailblazer in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) with its performance at the 11th General Meeting of the National Council on Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy (NCCIDE).

The event, hosted in Kano from January 22 to 25, 2024, witnessed Oyo State securing top honors in three crucial categories, underscoring its commitment to ICT excellence. The awards included Best State in Human Capital Development, Best State in E-government, and the prestigious Second Runner-up in Digital Technology Infrastructure.

Adebayo Akande, the senior special adviser to the Governor on ICT, expressed pride in Oyo State’s consistent leadership in ICT innovation and implementation. He highlighted the state’s role in fostering an enabling environment for startups and businesses, contributing significantly to the digital transformation of Nigeria.

Akande announced that Oyo State’s performance at the meeting had set a standard for others to emulate, inspiring the team to redouble their efforts.

In his statement, Akande extended gratitude to Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo state for his support and acknowledged the collective commitment of stakeholders and his team. He emphasised the importance of leveraging technology for the betterment of the people and encouraged sustained dedication and collaboration to achieve greater success in the future.

The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Communications and Innovation, Bosun Tijani, drew notable figures from across the country, including the Director-General of NITDA Nigeria, Kashifu Inuwa, State Council Men, Private dignitaries, and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, the Minister outlined a strategic blueprint consisting of five pillars: knowledge, policy, infrastructure, innovation, entrepreneurship & capital (IEC)/trade, essential for the government’s mission to drive economic growth and ICT development.

Abba K. Yusuf, Governor of Kano State also seized the opportunity to unveil plans for a digitization act and an ICT policy to harness the state’s potential in the digital economy.

The SSA to the Oyo State Governor on ICT, Bayo Akande, emphasised the significance of synergy between Federal and State Ministries, stressing its potential to drive Nigeria towards a thriving digital economy.

He highlighted collaboration and innovation, including sharing best practices, pooling resources for large-scale projects, and aligning strategies, as key elements for a unified and effective approach to digital innovation.