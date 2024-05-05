Bandits retaliate military invasion of camp in Katsina, kill over 20 villagers

BY YUNUS BELLO

The anger of a military raid on camps of some bandits in Katsina State has been visited on some communities in the state in the form of organised reprisals, leading to the death of at least 22 villagers with scores sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Multiple sources disclosed that the incident which happened on Thursday affected mostly vigilance groups members, who moved to confront the rampaging hoodlums.

“At least twenty-four persons are said to have been killed and several others wounded in a fresh bandits attack on Unguwar Sarkin Noma community in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State”, said a source who equally explained that the hoodlums stormed the villages of Unguwar Sarkin Noma, Gangara, Tafi, and Kore on Thursday night at about 9:00 pm shooting sporadically to scare the residents.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Sabuwa Local Government Council, Faruq Dalhatu, told the media that 23 of the victims were buried according to Islamic rites on Friday morning after the attack.

He added that the last victim was also conveyed for burial from the hospital after he was certified dead.

READ ALSO: Remembering Mallam Umaru Musa Yar’adua: A Tribute to a…

According to him, “Upon hearing of the bandits’ mission to attack the Local Government Council, we swung into action by informing virtually all the security agencies.

“They (security agencies) all responded to our distress call and availed themselves to the community. Before you know it, the Bandits raided the community and killed these people.

“Twenty-three people were buried from the beginning, in accordance with Islamic rites, and the last victim was conveyed from the hospital after he was certified dead.”