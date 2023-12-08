Luxury Nightlife in Abuja takes a new turn as Tokyo nightlife celebrates first anniversary with 32 hour party

Tokyo Nightlife, Abuja’s foremost hub of nightlife luxury, is gearing for an extraordinary celebration to mark its first-year anniversary. This milestone achievement will be commemorated with a groundbreaking 32-hour party, promising an unparalleled experience for nightlife enthusiasts.

As a beacon of nightlife experience, Tokyo Nightlife has redefined the entertainment scene in Abuja offering exclusive luxury services for nightlife. The anniversary celebration supported by Hennessy is a testament to the club’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering a premium experience.

The 32-hour party supported by Hennessy, will be an immersive celebration featuring live performances from Patoranking, DJConsequence, DJ TTB, Dj Aone, with exciting activities like EDM raves, special amapiano sessions, and devoted Afrobeats hours .

Tokyo nightlife has also announced a cash prize of three million naira for the last man standing and still partying at the end of 32 hours. This event is coming in time, for party lovers and visiting Nigerians who are looking to have a fun-filled experience this December in Abuja, Nigeria.

“Tokyo Nightlife is proud to celebrate its first anniversary with a bang! We have created a hub of energy, style, and unforgettable moments to stand the test of time and will continue to be a leader in nightlife luxury experience. This 32-hour party is our distinctive way of showcasing innovation for patrons and lovers of Tokyo Nightlife who have been part of our journey in the past year.”

Said Chief Executive Officer, Tokyo Nightlife Adewunmi Segun Gabriels Nightlife.

The 32 hour party experience will hold from Friday, December 8 till Sunday, December 10 2023 at Tokyo Nightlife, 5 Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

For inquiries, please contact:09133144692