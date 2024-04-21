Akpabio hails Tunde Onakoya, new world chess record holder

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON has congratulated Nigeria’s Tunde Onakoya for setting a new world chess record and etching the country on the world map.

Akpabio’s congratulatory message was signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh and released on Sunday in Abuja. The Senate President described Onakoya’s achievement as typical of the audacity of Nigeria’s spirit of determination, hard work and resilience.

“My joy knows no bounds as I celebrate this young and adroit Nigerian, Tunde Onakoya, who is imbued with the Nigerian spirit of determination, hard work and resilience and has elevated our dear country in the comity of nations.

READ ALSO: Coalition of anti-graft CSOs protests against military

“On behalf of the Senate and the Nigerian National Assembly, my constituents in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and my family, I heartily congratulate and rejoice with Tunde Onakoya on this onerous achievement.

“I followed closely while the competition was on and I must commend the brand-new world champion, Tunde for remaining steadfast despite the challenges he had during the journey.

“I am happy that the dream behind this laudable project is to raise funds for indigent African children to also, explore the opportunities that abound in the game of chess. This is a good way of grooming other champions and taking many children off the streets.

“I wish to use this opportunity to advise Nigerians, especially the youth to borrow a leaf from our latest hero- never to give up when they embark on a legitimate enterprise, no matter the obstacles. With youth like Tunde, Nigeria has greater hope to attain her potential”.