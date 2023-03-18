Ivy League Rest and Lounge Brings Fresh Flavors and Glamour to Abuja nightlife

March 4, heralds a new destination for cocktail and entertainment lovers in the city of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, with the official opening of the Ivy League Rest and Lounge.

The ‘Ivy League’, a newly launched restaurant and lounge, is making waves with its fresh and healthy cuisine served in a chic and luxurious atmosphere.

Foodies in Abuja have not been left out as ‘Ivy League’ has been added to the spots on their must-visit list.

Located in Wuse 2, the heart of Abuja, Ivy League boasts a light and airy atmosphere with plenty of natural light in the daytime and elegant lighting, and an intimate ambiance that’s perfect for a night out.

With potted plants and a greenery-filled wall that serves as a backdrop to the bar area, their menu features continental and locally sourced, seasonal ingredients that are sure to delight even the most discerning palate.

The lounge features a range of cocktails, from classic favorites to innovative creations, all made with premium spirits and fresh ingredients.

What sets Ivy League apart from other restaurants and lounges in Abuja is its focus on plant-based, organic dishes and its commitment to providing a premium experience for its customers.

From the high-quality drinks to the attentive service, the restaurant’s philosophy is to provide healthy and delicious food that is good for both the body and the planet.

In fact, most reviewers believe that everything in Ivy League was intentionally designed to make guests feel pampered and indulged.

To achieve this, the Ivy League Manager, Manuel Al-Ibrahim, works closely with local farmers to source the freshest produce. The menu includes a range of dishes, such as The Ivy Platter, Caesar salads, and Seafood soup and The Ivy Shrimp Soup, this is in addition to a selection of small plates and snacks, such as Fish Burger, and Tiramisu, all made with the freshest ingredients.

Similarly, the lounge’s mixologists use the best ingredients to get a range of cocktails, from the signature ‘Ivy Martini’ to the refreshing ‘Citrus Sparkler’, including a unique selection of cocktails and mocktails made with freshly squeezed juices with a selection of craft beers and organic wines.

In a chat with Manuel, he said Ivy League is the perfect destination for those looking for a spot for either romantic dates or a place to catch up with friends.

“I wanted to create a place where people could come and enjoy delicious food that’s good for them and good for the environment.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Abuja community and we hope to become a destination for anyone looking for a healthy and delicious meal.

“We wanted to create a lounge that was both elegant and approachable.”

Early reviews of Ivy League have been overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the glamorous atmosphere, fresh and vibrant flavors of the dishes as well as impeccable service.

Ivy League Rest and Lounge is open for lunch and dinner, Monday through Sunday, and welcomes walk-ins as well as reservations.

With its focus on fresh, healthy cuisine and a commitment to sustainability, Ivy League Rest and Lounge is a welcome addition to the Abuja food scene.

With its commitment to fresh, healthy cuisine with a blend of luxury and style, Ivy League Rest and Lounge is a welcome addition to the Abuja food and entertainment scene.

