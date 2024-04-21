Ex-Senate President Lawan commissions school, healthcare centre In Yobe North

By Tunde Opalana

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, commissioned and handed over the Model II School for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Nguru local government area to the Yobe state Ministry of Education.

Also Commissioned was a Primary Healthcare Centre located in Asbak village, Usur/Dawayo ward in Bade local government area of Yobe state.

According to a statement Sunday by his

media adviser, Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, both projects were facilitated by the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) Foundation and commissioned as part of activities scheduled for Senator Lawan’s weekend visit to his Yobe North Senatorial District.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Model II School, Nguru, Senator Lawan said investing in schools translates to investing in the future of the nation.

He, therefore, urged the Yobe State Ministry of Education to ensure that the facilities at the school are properly maintained and that the teachers are well-trained and motivated to provide quality education to the students.

“Education is the cornerstone of development, and investing in our schools is investing in the future of our nation. The Model II School in Nguru is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, modern classrooms, laboratories, and libraries that will provide a conducive learning environment for our students.

“I urge the Yobe State Ministry of Education to ensure that the facilities are properly maintained and that the teachers are well-trained and motivated to provide quality education to the students. It is important that we continue to prioritize education and ensure that every child has access to quality education”, Senator Lawan said.

While commissioning the healthcare center in Asbak, Bade local government area, he explained that same was intended to complement efforts by the Yobe state government in promoting health, preventing diseases, and providing essential care to those in need.

Lawan said, “Access to quality healthcare is a basic human right that everyone should be entitled to. It is against this backdrop that I pushed in the past for the establishment of primary healthcare centers across my Yobe North Senatorial District to complement the extraordinary effort of the Yobe state government under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

“It is my considered view that the establishment of primary healthcare centers at the ward/local government levels represent a major step towards addressing the disparity in provision of healthcare for urban and rural communities; as well as ensuring that every individual has access to the care they deserve.

“The importance of primary healthcare cannot be overstated. It is often the first point of contact for people seeking medical assistance and plays a significant role in promoting health, preventing diseases, and providing essential care to those in need.

“Hopefully, the staff at the newly commissioned healthcare center in Asbak will be sufficiently trained to provide a wide range of services, including but not limited to maternal and child health, vaccinations, family planning, and treatment for common illnesses.”

Earlier, Senator Lawan, had on Friday, visited 12 civilians who were hospitalised at the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, for sustaining gunshot injuries during last Sunday’s protest against the killing of a tricycle operator in Gashua, the headquarters of Bade local government area.

Senator Lawan was received by the medical team at FMC, Nguru, led by the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Okasha Sallah.

While briefing the former Senate President during the visit, Dr. Sallah said the 12 persons who were injured from gunshots fired by soldiers at protesters in Gashua were transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, from the Gashua Specialist Hospital to undergo life saving surgeries.

According to him, six persons out of the 12 victims have already been operated on, while the others are currently scheduled to undergo surgery in the next couple of days.

All expenses for the surgeries and medical treatment of the 12 victims have been paid for by the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Foundation.