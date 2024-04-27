90 per cent of Nigerians are music illiterates –Tee Mac

Dr. Tee Mac Omatshola Itseli (MFR), is a veteran classical music composer with over 10 albums to his credit. In 2011, he was awarded an honourary doctorate degree in Arts from Bradley University in Illinois, USA, where he serves as chairman of the Board of Trustees, and teaches philharmonic composition as a visiting Associate Professor. The former PMAN President speaks more in this interview with ORJI ONYEKWERE.

You are a flutist with specialisation in classical music. Why do Nigerians see classical genre of music as elitist and only for the old generation?

About 90 % of Nigerians are music illiterates! The only way to study music is through the established way “you call classical music”. But let me give a little history for all the readers to learn something:

Classical music is typically categorized into different historical periods based on stylistic characteristics and composers from that time. Here are some of the main periods of classical music:

Medieval (500-1400): This period includes early sacred music, Gregorian chants, and secular music from the Middle Ages. Renaissance (1400-1600): Known for polyphony and vocal music, including works by composers like Josquin des Prez and Palestrina.

READ ALSO: Dana Air: Northern Group Salutes Aviation Minister…

Baroque (1600-1750): Characterized by elaborate ornamentation, contrast, and the development of opera and instrumental music. Prominent composers include: Bach, Handel, and Vivaldi.

Classical (1750-1820): Known for clarity, balance, and form in music. This period includes the works of Haydn, Mozart, and early Beethoven.

Romantic (1820-1900): Emphasizing emotion, individuality, and expression in music. Composers from this period include Beethoven, Schubert, Chopin, and Tchaikovsky.

Impressionist (late 19th and early 20th centuries): Characterized by evocative and atmospheric music, with composers like Debussy and Ravel.

20th and 21st centuries: This period includes a wide range of styles and movements, such as modernism, minimalism, and experimental music.

These are just some of the main periods in classical music history, each with its own distinct characteristics and influential composers.

All this music is for educated people. All around the world millions of young people study from secondary school level music. This has nothing to with elitism, this has to do with education. Village people like their village music, uneducated teenagers in Nigeria like the “skelewu “ or what I call the“Naija trash “! It all has to do with levels.

Can you give us an insight into what philharmonic composition is all about?

A philharmonic composition typically refers to a large-scale orchestral work performed by a symphony orchestra, often referred to as a philharmonic orchestra. These compositions are typically written for a full symphony orchestra, which includes strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion instruments.

Philharmonic compositions can vary in length and complexity, ranging from symphonies and concertos to tone poems and overtures. These works are usually written by classical composers and are intended to be performed in a concert hall setting.

Philharmonic compositions often showcase the full range and capabilities of the orchestra, with different sections of instruments playing together to create rich and dynamic soundscapes. Composers may use various musical techniques, such as orchestration, harmony, melody, and form, to create a cohesive and expressive musical work.

Overall, philharmonic compositions are a central part of the classical music repertoire and are valued for their artistic depth, emotional expression, and technical craftsmanship. They continue to be performed and appreciated by audiences around the world for their enduring beauty and complexity.

You are one of the pioneers of the Classical Music Society of Nigeria, which eventually founded the MUSON Centre, Nigeria’s leading music school. Do you think the influence of afro beat, reggae, hip hop and others have dwarfed the relevance of classical music? What is the future of classical music in Nigeria?

There must be music for every taste and not everyone likes every style existing. You may be surprised to learn that classical music has a bigger audience than Reggae or Afro beat in let’s say Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Russia.

You look at music from the perspective of a Nigerian journalist who has not researched record sales. My two great competitors on the flute Jean Pierre Rampal and James Galway have sold over a hundred million records each of classical flute music.

Your music career has spanned over 40 years and you have formed a couple of bands. Which of the bands that you formed has been the most successful?

I started my first band Tee Mac and his Backing group in 1968 in Switzerland and still have a band called Tee Mac’s Gold Convention now in 2024! So this is quite over 50 years. I changed the name a couple of times and Nigerians mostly remember the band I had during the 7 years of my Surulere Night Club time 1977 to 1983 . Every band was successful during its time. I don’t brag about the record sales of my hits or how wealthy I am. But I did very well during my career.

Why did you choose classical music and why flute instead of other instruments like bass guitar…etc?

I chose to study music and there is no other way than through the established curriculum you “call classical music!”. I grew up in Switzerland, so I could not be trained by a Juju or Apala musician! I chose the flute because that’s the instrument I loved the most. I go to studio, also voice and guitar and of course, I play saxophone too.

Who among your three sons: Victor, Joseph and Kingsley has passion for your style of music ?

All my sons are educated so they love “ good music” too!

You have toured a lot of western and Asian countries to perform. Your kind of music is unique, more understandable and acceptable in Europe and the America, why did you choose to settle down in Nigeria where classical music is seen as alien?

I find this question difficult to answer. First, I was born in Nigeria, I am a Nigerian citizen with a Nigerian passport, so I think I am allowed to settle in my country!

Maybe classical music is alien to you, but if you find time to come to one of the MUSON regular concerts, you will realise that “Classical Music” is not alien to many Nigerians. A couple of churches have great philharmonic orchestras, so does the MUSON Centre! Secondly music originated from Africa! Most of it was taken from the School of Luxor to Greece by the looters with Alexander “the great of Macedonia“!

Have you settled your case with the current leadership of PMAN led by Pretty Okafor who alleged that you registered another association with the same name in 2010, even when you were not an executive of PMAN?

Sorry, I don’t discuss the PMAN matters. I am in court against the factional leader, with a couple of court cases.

QUOTE:

I find this question difficult to answer. First, I was born in Nigeria, I am a Nigerian citizen with a Nigerian passport, so I think I am allowed to settle in my country!

Maybe classical music is alien to you, but if you find time to come to one of the MUSON regular concerts, you will realise that “Classical Music” is not alien to many Nigerians.