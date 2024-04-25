119 inmates escape as heavy rainfall wreak havoc on Suleja prison

…as Service recaptures 10 fleeing inmates

By Ukpono Ukpong

No fewer than 119 inmates yesterday escaped from the the Medium Security Custodial Centres, Suleja, Niger state, following the heavy downpour that destroyed the facility.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Command, Adamu Duza, at least 10 of the escapees have been recaptured and taken into custody following the the immediate activation of recapturing mechanism in collaboration with sister security agencies.

“A heavy downpour that lasted for several hours on yesterday night has wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centres, Suleja, Niger state, as well as surrounding buildings, destroying part of the custodial facility, including its perimeter fence, giving way to the escape of a total of one hundred and eighteen (119) inmates of the facility.

“The Service has immediately activated its recapturing mechanisms, and in conjunction with sister security agencies have so far recaptured 10 fleeing inmates and taken them into custody, while we are in hot chase to recapture the rest.”

Dazu said that the heavy rainfall that wreaked havoc on the custodial facility which was constructed during the colonial era, lasted over several hours, forcing it to give way for the inmates to escape.

“The Service is not unmindful of the fact that many of its facilities were built during the colonial era, and that they are old and weak.

“The Service is making frantic efforts to see that all ageing facilities give way for modern ones. This is evidenced in the ongoing construction of six (6) number of 3000-capacity ultra-modern custodial centres in all the geo-political zones in Nigeria as well as the ongoing reconstruction and renovation of existing ones.

“The Service wishes to assure the public that it is on top of the situation and that they should go about their businesses without fear or hindrance. The public is further enjoined to look out for the fleeing inmates and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security agency.” The statement reads in parts