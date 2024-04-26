Jose Peseiro claims sports minister didn’t contact him

Former head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has reportedly said the minister of sports, John Enoh, didn’t contact him over the vacant coaching job.

Jose Peseiro, who coached the Super Eagles for over two years, left the job after his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expired on February 29, 2024.

Peseiro’s time with the Super Eagles ended after leading the national team to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Since then, the NFF has been making efforts to appoint a permanent coach for the national team while they appointed Peseiro’s former assistant coach, Finidi George, as the team’s interim coach.

Amidst the hunt for a new coach, reports went viral that the sports ministry made contact with Jose Peseiro to bring him back to the national team.

But Soccernet claimed that Peseiro revealed to them that there was no contact between him and the sports minister. He also revealed that he has been enjoying his vacation in Spain while keeping taps on games involving Real Madrid.

Note that several coaches, both foreign and local, have been linked to the Super Eagles coaching job since the Portuguese tactician left the job. Some of the frontrunners for the job are Emmanuel Amunike, Domenec Torrent, and Toni Conceicao.

In an interview with Channels TV recently, the sports minister said the NFF is expected to announce a new coach for the Super Eagles between a week and two weeks.