Ganduje ward tells impersonators’: You don’t belong to our party

By Tom Okpe

After an attempt to suspend the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) Government in Kano State has organised another non-APC members who announced the purported suspension of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the party has said.

A press statement released on Sunday and jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of Ganduje ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government of Kano State, Ahmed Muhammed Ganduje and

Usaini Jibrin respectively, indicated that as authentic executive members, no new election was conducted by the State or National body of the APC to herald a fresh leadership.

“To the best of our knowledge, as executive members of Ganduje ward of the APC, there was no new election of new leadership of our party. We remain the same executive of the ward,” the statement added.

It said the sponsored group couldn’t do their homework properly, by using fake, or uncertified headed paper on which they drew a list of non existing party executive.

“To worsen their situation, leader of the group who announced the purported suspension is an NNPP member who contested but lost the councilorship election in Ganduje ward.”

The executive members therefore, called on the National body of the party and security agencies to facilitate the arrest and prosecutions of the group for impersonation

and culculatiingly, attempting to cause disaffection in the party.

They also called on party members to disregard such propaganda, aimed at disrupting the party.