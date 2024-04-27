Obaseki goes tougher on Shaibu, demands 15 govt cars in his custody

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

It is no longer news that Comrade Phillip Shaibu has been impeached as Edo State deputy governor and replaced with Engr.Marvellous Godwins Omobayo, also from Edo North Senatorial district, but the lingering succession struggle between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his embattled former deputy has continued unabated.

Shortly after Shaibu was impeached by Hon.Blessing Agbebaku led – House of Assembly, government agents, obviously not done with the disgraced former deputy governor, demolished his security outpost in front of his private residence in Benin, claiming he is no longer in government to enjoy such privileges.

Just when the associates of the impeached deputy governor were thinking of the way out, words filtered in that the governor, had directed his Chief Security Officer(CSO) to impound government vehicles in his custody, since he(Shaibu)is no longer in government.

A very close associate of Shaibu’s who pleaded passionately for anonymity, said only God knows when all the illegalities against his principal would stop. According to him, “It is part of impunity and illegality against my principal (Shaibu).This is someone, who served 4 years as deputy governor in his first term and just 5 months left in his second term, they removed him and calling for his official vehicles, even when the impeachment matter is still in court. Is he not supposed to go with his vehicles?”

READ ALSO: Dana Air: Northern Group Salutes Aviation Minister…

Responding, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon.Chris Nehikhare debunked the notion that Obaseki commissioned his CSO to impound government vehicles from the impeached deputy governor.

His words: “Are you sure that the governor directed the CSO or you’re just talking because that’s what the impeached deputy governor told you? Let me correct you. The Permanent Secretary in charge of Government Assets when the former Deputy Governor was impeached wrote a letter to him to return the official vehicles attached to his office which is normal standard procedure all over the world. I am sure that you are aware that when commissioners’ tenure ends, they will retrieve official cars from them too. So, it’s normal procedure.

“You’re no longer occupying the office. What are you doing with 15 government vehicles? You(Shaibu )should return them to government. That’s what the Permanent Secretary in charge of Government Assets did. He wrote a letter to the impeached former deputy governor to return the official government vehicles. They’re not asking for his private vehicles. They’re asking for vehicles that belong to the government. You’re aware that he no longer holds a position in government. What’s he doing with 15 vehicles of the Edo State Government?” the commissioner asked.

Meanwhile, Shaibu is said to have concluded arrangements to defect to All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure the failure of Obaseki’s anointed Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate, Barr.Asue Ighodalo.