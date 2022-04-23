Hon. Disebe S. B Donga Appreciate PGNA BOT Over Appointment as Acting President

His youthfulness Hon. Disebe S. Bala Donga has appreciated the Board of Trustees, Pageant Guild of Nigeria Association (PGNA) over his appointment as acting president.

Hon. Donga appointment was announced in a press statement signed by the chairman Board of trustees Mr Diamond Onanikem Kenneth and Secretary General of the board of trustees, Amb. Frank Ugwu,

The board of trustees also appointed Nnorom Ruth Chioma as vice president, C. Don Nwankwo as secretary, Zubby Oguafor assistant secretary, David Nweke Treasurer, Ijeoma Nwosu financial secretary, Ajiboye Joseph publicity secretary, Inde Felicity director of welfare and Adamu Zakari as provost all in acting capacity.

Hon. Donga in his acceptance speech promised to do his best in making pageantry in Nigeria a world class.

Part of the statement reads: “I wish to appreciate the BOT of the pageant Guild of Nigeria association PGNA and my fellow promising pageant owners of Nigeria for their love, endorsement and support”.

‘I am also grateful to my State Pageant CEOs for their support so far, I promise to use this 1 year Tenure as acting Pioneer President of the pageant industry in Nigeria to re-unite and foster peace amongs us all”.

“I also wish to call on our stakeholders to please join hands to make this dream a reality as we will be 100% loyal to the BOT and the stakeholders of this great association”.

“I will never forget my beautiful wife and kids Prince Derek, Delvin and Dean for giving the space and time to stand into the gap for the male and girl child in Nigeria”.

“My doors will be open to all CEOs who need my presidential support and advise to move his or her brand to the next level, I also call on multi national companies to join us in making pageantry in Nigeria a world class”.

‘Finally as we look forward in making Nigerian pageant industry a better place for us all, I pledge my loyalty to all pageant CEOs as a servant ready to serve and lead”.

“In few days time I will be making appointments of our zonal acting coordinators and personal aides who will help join hand to making this dream a reality”. He said

The Acting National EXCOS will serve for a period of One year and will see to the success of the National Pageant Congress.

Pageants Guild of Nigeria Association was established to unify,strengthen pageantry events in Nigeria and to help promote peace and unity amongst ethnic groups in Nigeria.

