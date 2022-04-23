Bobby Blane release first single ‘ Looney’

Bobby Komolafe aka Bobby Blane has released his first single of the year, titled Looney.

The Afrobeats singer and songwriter has been in the studio working and is finally ready to share the song with the world.

As an emerging act, Bobby Blane has spent a lot of time experimenting with his sound, refining his music to make it appeal to listeners.

He is poised to take on the world and showcase his God-given talent globally.

Looney is a mid-tempo Afropop song with groovy percussion and chill bassline.

The song highlights Bobby Blane’s romantic intentions towards a particular lady. He employs catchy lyrics and melodic ad-libs to give the song a distinct flavour.

You can follow him on all social media platforms @bobbyblane_

