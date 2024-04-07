FG mulls border security collaboration with Turkey

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that Nigeria is ready to collaborate with Turkey in the area of Border security.

Tunji-Ojo said this when the Vice President, Ankara Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Ömer Çağlar Yilnaz paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The minister said that the Nigeria – Turkey relationship will be a mutually beneficial one for both countries as there will be an exchange of ideas, exchange of technology and data transfer which is key.

“It is a productive relationship. We will take it very seriously, and hope we can set today as a foundation for greater things to come in future,” the Minister said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice President of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce and leader of the delegation, Dr. Ömer Çağlar Yilnaz thanked the Minister for granting them audience and expressed their readiness to strengthen the current state of bilateral relations between Turkey and Nigeria in the fields of security, defense, and aerospace.

“I want to express Turkey’s interest in strengthening these ties and would like to explore potential areas of collaboration, such as technology transfer, joint ventures or training programmes,” he said.

Dr. Ömer Çağlar Yilnaz also extended an invitation to the Honourable Minister to attend and participate at the SEDEC 2024. Dr. Yilmaz believed that the forum will be beneficial to the country.

The SEDEC 2024 is Turkey’s homeland and border security Conference and Exhibition (EXPO) to hold between 21st to 23rd May 2024 at Congresium, in Ankara, Turkey.