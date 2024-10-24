We didn’t summon FCT Minister, DSS DG — Reps

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Ahmed Satomi, disclosed on Wednesday that the House did not summon the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, regarding the rise in crime in the nation’s capital.

Hon. Satomi, speaking during a media chat with humanitarian correspondents, also dismissed reports that the House had summoned the newly appointed Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.

Recall that on Tuesday, following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Dabo Haruna (APC Bauchi) concerning the disturbing activities of criminals, popularly known as “One Chance,” in the FCT, the House mandated its joint committees on FCT, Police, and National Intelligence to investigate.

However, some media organizations reported on Wednesday that the House had summoned the FCT Minister, the DG DSS, and the FCT Commissioner of Police.

He said: “I want to correct the mistake made by most of you in the report on the motion moved yesterday on the floor of the House by Hon. Dabo Haruna concerning the killing of his Legislative Aide, Miss Na’imi Sulaiman, and the need to address the activities of ‘One Chance’ operators in the FCT.

“The motion was moved by Hon. Haruna and seconded by Hon. Mohammed Isa Anja. It was passed, and the House referred it to the relevant committees for necessary legislative action.

“In passing the motion, the House only mandated the Committees on National Intelligence, Police, and FCT to conduct a comprehensive investigation and liaise with the necessary stakeholders, such as the FCT Minister, the FCT Commissioner of Police, and the DG DSS, to ensure the culprits are brought to justice and that the problem of ‘One Chance’ incidents is addressed.

“The joint committees have yet to commence legislative duties on the motion as mandated by the House, but I want to assure Nigerians that they will thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that security agencies apprehend the culprits so they can face justice.”

Hon. Satomi emphasized that the new Director General of the Department of State Services, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, is a seasoned intelligence and security professional who recently assumed duties and is expected to apply his wealth of experience in combating crime in the FCT and its environs.

“I want to appeal to you to always cross-check your facts and be meticulous to avoid misrepresenting information. The media is the mirror through which everyone looks, and we must be factual in our reporting,” he stated.

It will be recalled that the late Miss Sulaiman, a Legislative Aide in Hon. Dabo Haruna’s office in the National Assembly, was tragically murdered by her ‘One Chance’ abductors, even after a ransom was paid.