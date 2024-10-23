Former Reps member, Faruk Lawan completes jail term, regains freedom

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

A former House of Representatives (HoR) member, Farouk Lawan has been released from prison, after serving a five-year jail term.

The former lawmaker was released on Tuesday morning from the Kuje Correctional facility in Abuja.

The former HoR member was sentenced to five years in prison for corruptly demanding and accepting a $500,000 bribe.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Swears in Abdullahi Bello as Code of Conduct..

It’s worthy of note that Lawan’s conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court on January 26, 2024.

He was found guilty of soliciting a $3 million bribe from Femi Otedola, a Nigerian billionaire oil tycoon, while serving as chairman of the House of Representatives’ ad-hoc committee investigating fuel subsidy fraud in 2012.