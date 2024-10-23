Constitution Review: House to engage NGF, NGE, LG chairmen, CSOs

…as Kalu announces membership of sub-committees

BY TOM OKPE

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review Chairman, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said it will engage the Nigerian Governors Forum, Nigeria Guild of Editors, Conference of Speakers of State Legislature, Chairmen of the 18 Political Parties, Civil Society Organisations, amongst others, as part of activities for the ongoing review.

The Deputy Speaker who made this known during the committee’s meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, also said the House will be holding an international legislative dialogue on women on October 28 and zonal public hearings in January.

In his remarks, Kalu assured that the Committee is on track to deliver to Nigerians, a new Constitution by December, 2025, noting that the essence of the engagements is to get the input of various stakeholders and brief them on what the Committee is doing.

He said that the Committee, in carrying out most of its assignments, will be broken down into sub-committees, which will not be exhaustive as additional members will be included later, to ensure everyone is carried along.

“The Sub-committee members according to thematic areas include: Local Government Matters, Reps Julius Ihonvbere, Onwuzibe Ginger Obinna, Aliyu Wakili Boya, Jimbo Inemesiti Clement, Ibrahim Tukura Kabir, Abeji Leke Joseph, Olawuyi Olatunji Raheem, and Ahmed Idris.

“Judiciary haReps Bello Kumo, Ogene Victor Afamefuna, Manu Zoro Mansur, Agbedi Fredrick, Benson Babajimi Adegoke, Gbewfi Gaza Jonathan, Mamudu Abdulahi vili and Sada Soli.

“Electoral Matters, Reps Ali Abdulahi Ibrahim, Tarkighir Dickson, Aliyu Muhktar Betara, Ofionu Godwin Odey Ekpo, Osoba Olumide Babatunde, Adegboyega Adefarati, Oke Olubusayo Oluwole vill and Abiodun James Faleke.

“Security Architecture has as members, Reps Isa Ali JC, Pondi Julius G, Chinedu Nweke Ogah, Akpatason Peter, Olayide Adedeji Stanley, Ajang Alfred Iliya, Bob Solomon and Igariwey Iduma Enwo.

“Gender Issues members are, Reps Onanuga Adewunmi Oriyomi, Rotimi Akintunde Oluwaseun, Mohammed Audu, Fatima Talba, Zainab Gimba, Princess Miriam Odina, Akume Regina and Ogbara Adetola Kafilat.

“Devolution of Powers & Other Special Matters have it’s members as Reps Chinda Kingsley Ogundu, Madaki Aliyu Sanni, Obed Paul Shehu, Amadi Akarachi Etinose, Fulata Abubakar Hassan, Kabir Amadu, Mohammed Danjuma Hassan and Francis Waive.”

Kalu said members of the Committee on Human Rights include: Reps Ozodinobi George Ibezimako, Magaji Amos Gwamina, Yusuf Rabiu, Mohammed Abubakar Ahmed, Sunday Cyriacus Omehia, Ajiya Abdulrahaman and and Dasuki Abdlsamad.”

The Deputy Speaker, thereafter assured that clear actionable recommendations from the women summit holding next week will be taken forward in the constitutional alteration exercise adding that; “the summit will help in building of political will and eliciting of commitments from political leaders and stakeholders.”