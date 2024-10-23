I not only build but break barriers for others to follow – Faith Morey

Embracing All Tones of Women recently held a MasterClass Event in celebration of the Black History and Achievements Month this October.

Top professionals from different selected industries were slated for the event and among the esteemed speakers was Faith Morey. Recognizing her significant contributions to the industry and her role in it made an impact addition to the event.

The MasterClass provided a platform for the speakers to share their journey, insights on careers and also connect with other global professionals. Faith Morey reflecting on her journey expressed that, “I am Model and I have had the privilege of working with top global fashion brands, but my journey goes beyond the runway. I am an entrepreneur in the alternative energy industry, owner of Moreyfaith Collections, a lifestyle influencer, philanthropist, and founder of the Okachi Charity Foundation. My career through the years has been one I can confidently describe as black excellence; defying stereotypes, breaking barriers and contributing positively to society. My journey as a young girl from Port Harcourt, Nigeria started with a simple dream, one rooted in courage, a drive to make an impact and a belief that success isn’t defined by your environment, social status or color of skin but affirming that I am worth it and I deserve it mindset.”

“Meeting other successful people and mentors around the world made me know that success isn’t confined to titles or achievements; it’s the resilience, the culture, and the commitment we bring to everything we do. It’s about using my platform to shine a light on others and creating an unbreakable legacy that future generations can stand on.”

Faith uses her platform to inspire self expression, authenticity and confidence. She notes that, “With my success as a black woman who has had the opportunity to see the world, I have the privilege to connect with thousands daily, to inspire self-expression, confidence, and authenticity. As an entrepreneur, I not only build but break barriers for others to follow. And as a philanthropist, I am committed to uplifting those who may not yet see a path to their own excellence, yet are filled with so much potential.”

Faith’s speech resonated deeply with her audience as she described how valuable and important traits such as elegance, emotional depth, confidence and creative expression have helped modeled her journey. For EATOW organizers having Faith Morey as part of the lineup was an attestation to her valuable impact in the industry. Her presence detailed with grace, resilience and versatility gripped the attention of the guests as her insights on embracing uniqueness left an impression reminding everyone of the undeniable power of authenticity.

As the MasterClass continues to be charged with empowering and showcasing excellence inspiring figures like Faith Morey leading the cause assures that the future of Black Professionals remains promising.