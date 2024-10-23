President Tinubu Sacks 5 ministers reassigns 10 to new portfolios

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced significant restructuring and changes within the Nigerian government aimed at enhancing efficiency and delivering on promises to the nation.

Key actions include renaming the Ministry of Niger Delta Development to the Ministry of Regional Development to oversee various regional commissions, merging ministries like Sports Development into the National Sports Commission, and reassigning ministers to new portfolios.

Additionally, new ministers have been nominated, and some outgoing ministers have been discharged. The President emphasized a commitment to national service and urged all appointees to prioritize Nigeria’s growth and development.

The merger of the Federal Ministry of Tourism and the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture to become Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy;

The re-assignment of ten (10) ministers to new ministerial portfolios;

The discharge of five (5) Ministers.

The nomination of seven (7) new ministers for onward transmission to Senate for confirmation;

The appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission;

The appointment of Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation

LIST OF MINISTERS REASSIGNED TO NEW PORTFOLIOS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Minister New Designation of Minister

Hon Dr. Yusuf Tanko

Sununu

Minister of State, Education Minister of State

Humanitarian Affairs

and Poverty

Reduction Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa Minister State, Health Minister of Education Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation Minister of State Works Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh Minister of Niger Delta

Development Minister of Regional Development 3

S/N Name of Minister Current Designation of Minister

New Designation of Minister

Uba Maigari Ahmadu Minister of State Steel Development

Minister of State Regional Development

Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite Minister of Industry, Trade

and Investment Minister of State Finance Sen. John Owan Enoh Minister of Sports Development Minister of State Trade and Investment [Industry] Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Minister of State, Police Affairs Minister of Women Affairs Ayodele Olawande Minister of State for Youth Development Minister for Youth Development Dr. Salako Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye Minister of State, Environment Minister of State, Health

MINISTERS TO BE DISCHARGED ARE AS FOLLOWS:

S/N Name of Minister Designation of Minister

Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye Minister of Women Affairs Lola Ade-John Minister of Tourism Prof Tahir Mamman SAN OON Minister of Education Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim Minister of Youth Development

LIST OF NEW MINISTERS APPOINTED AND PORTFOLIOS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

S/N Name of Minister Designation of Minister

Ministry

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Minister of Humanitarian

Affairs and Poverty Reduction Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and

Poverty Reduction

S/N Name of Minister Designation of Minister

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi Minister of Labour &Employment Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu Minister of State Foreign

Affairs Dr Jumoke Oduwole Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

(Trade and Investment) Idi Mukhtar Maiha Ministry of Livestock Development Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development Suwaiba Said Ahmad PhD

Minister of State Education Federal Ministry of Education

The President thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their service to the nation while wishing them the best in their future endeavours.

He then charged the newly appointed ministers as well as their reassigned colleagues to see their appointment as a call to serve the nation.

He added that all appointees must understand the administration’s eagerness and determination to set Nigeria on the path to irreversible growth and invest the best of their abilities into the actualisation of the government’s priorities.