How Shaun chased after me like fowl after the eviction- Nelly

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Few days after a winner emerged in the just concluded Big brother Naija show, some of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard,’ Season 9 edition, are still throwing punches at each other.

One of the housemates Nnena Mbonu known as Nelly, had in a recent interview opened up on her strained relationship with Shaun, another former housemate; whom she accused of desperately looking for a way to make up with her since their eviction.

In a recent interview on a radio station Naija FM, Nelly claimed that Shaun tried to salvage their relationship on Sunday after the show, but she did everything to avoid him

“After the eviction, Shaun was chasing me around like a fowl; that we should speak. I told him there’s no need for this conversation; it’s your opinion of me, and it’s valid,”

However during the show, Wanni, Shaun’s girlfriend had in one of the interviews with Ebuka accused Nelly of flirting with her boyfriend Shaun. She disclosed that her boyfriend, Shaun, was never interested in Nelly, if he did, he would have had Nelly to himself. Recall that Shaun had disclosed on the show that he ditched Nelly for Wanni because she didn’t make the first move.

“If Shaun wanted Nelly, he would’ve gone for her and he would’ve had her because I knew that Nelly wanted him too, even when we were together, she was still flirting with him,” Wanni claimed.

Nelly was in a romantic relationship with Sooj during the show. However, the duo maintained that their relationship wasn’t defined.