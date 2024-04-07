Whistleblower alleges multibillion naira fraud at N’East Development Commission

..Says his life is in danger

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Kanuri born activist and Director General Centre for Justice on Religious and Ethnicity Nigeria, Rev. Kallamu Musa Ali Dikwa has raised an alarm of alleged threats to his life by allies of government officials whom he called out in a recent allegation about the malfeasance going on at the North East Development Commission.

Rev. Ali Dikwa, had in a recent press statement alleged that NorthEast political leaders have turned the North East Development Commission (NEDC), into their cash cow, urging the FG under President Bola Tinubu to immediately institute a probe in order nip in the bud the ongoing plundering of the Commission.

Titled ‘The aftermath of my recent press releases especially on NEDC…’, the whistle blower and rights activist explained that his life has come under threats especially by politicians from Kanuri who happen to be his kinsmen, due his allegations.

In a statement dated 26th March, 2024 and personally signed and made available to our correspondent, Rev Ali Dikwa alleged that he had had several attacks via phone calls in Maiduguri his home town.

According to him, “No doubt, every sane man or woman that comes across my recent press statements will know my life will come under attack especially from the politicians from Kanuri who happen to be my brothers.

“I had several attacks via phone calls in Maiduguri my home town. I still stand by my allegations that NEDC is just a cash cow for North East elites, and activities in the Commission should be probed.

“I just visited the office of the NEDC to get her statement of account to boost my evidence but the officials refused to give me, hence I wrote to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up a committee to investigate the matter on 11/03/2024 and it was acknowledged on the same date”.

Dikwa also stated that “Upon the expiration of the tenure of the current Managing Director of NEDC last year under former President Buhari, appointment of new MD was done by President Buhari, but was nullified.

“Few days after, some unknown persons called me on phone threatening if I didn’t withdraw the letter written to Mr President, I will see what will happen to me. On Friday, 22/03/2024 one Samaila Ayuba called me on the phone on the need to understand ourselves on the matter, to which I told him no, because I know they have been trying to get me hurt by all means but they have failed; that is why they decided to go to the press

” I’ll not be swept away; one of the callers said ‘they are the ones controlling the presidency and that nothing will happen. Mr. President can prove the caller wrong by only investigating NEDC. He can also do otherwise”, he emphasized.