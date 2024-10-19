Why I left Lagbaja –Ego

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Her voice is distinctive and catchy and as a member of the Africano Band led by Bisade Ologunde aka Lagabaja, she was exceptional with her talent and creativity, while she held sway as the lead backup singer for the famous afro beat band.

When singer Nwakaego Iheanacho Ogbaro left the Africano band in 2007 to pursue her personal career in the entertainment industry, she had already carved a niche for herself and people expected her to ride on the success of her sojourn with Lagbaja to conquer the music industry but it was not as expected.

However, the songstress disagrees that she has not been a success in the industry since leaving Lagbaja.

The singer argued that being successful depends on what one defines as success. For her, not churning out songs or albums almost every week does not mean she has not been successful in her music career. Ego added that she is not the type of singer that comes out with albums or singles all the time because she takes her time to work on her songs before hitting the studios. She believes in coming out with a perfect job that will stand the taste of time.

‘’When you talk about songs, it’s about the right songs and the right people listening to it. When you talk of being consistent, I cannot come out with a song every week. It’s not my style and kudos to everyone that does that. I always like to work out things and when its fine, I will bring it out; it might take five or 10 years but when it’s ripe, it will come out’’

Ego is known for featuring in chart topping songs like “Konko Below”, “Nothing for You” and “Never Far Away among others.

On her exit from Lagbaja’s band which elicited a lot of rumors about both of them falling out, Ego explained that parting with Lagbaja was a personal decision she took to chart her course. Adding that they never had any misunderstanding, rather Lagbaja encouraged and told her that he has always believed in her leadership qualities and her ability to lead her own band.

Ego in one of her recent podcast interviews with Chude Jideonwo explained that she also faced difficulties in picking up her music career after leaving Lagbaja.

‘’We did not fight, there were no issues, I believe in my instincts a lot, and that time, it was telling me to move. And in all honesty, I felt there was nothing more I could do to top what I had done at that time. So, I said it was time for me to move on. I sort of knew what I wanted, I wanted a band of my own, you know, I just wanted to do my own thing, my own kind of music, that was it, and I went to him, we talked and he was happy, though it’s bittersweet, and he said, ‘I knew you had this leadership quality, I knew you are one of those people that would end up having her own band’, and he was very supportive,’’ she narrated.

The singer noted that since leaving the Africano band, her music career has been good and tough athough she took some things for granted while working with Lagbaja especially managing a band. Explaining that she had to fight for her place as a band and with encouragement from a lot of people, she was able to steady the ship as people regularly invited her band for events. To cap it all; she got an endorsement deal with communication giant GLO, as an ambassador including other juicy opportunities that came her way.

Asked if at any point she felt like going back to her former band, the singer admitted that at a some point, she felt like running back to Lagbaja where she didn’t have to take any decision or manage people, go on tour, sing, and get paid.

“I wanted and I craved that comfort where I don’t have to make certain decisions, where all I needed to do was just sing, dance and just get my pay, where the responsibilities were just not mine. There were days like that where I craved that, because it was hard: you’re dealing with people from different backgrounds, you’re dealing with a lot and you have to make it work. There was a time I actually called him [Lagbaja] and said I know, I probably gave you a hard time, but it’s now I understand what it means, and he was like ‘Okay,’ and I said, ah, it’s not easy oh, it wasn’t easy.

“So, there were days I felt like being part of a band again, and just touring, being on the tour bus, you know, there were days like that.”

In the midst of this, the talented singer has done a couple of works with notable Nigerian musicians since forming her band ‘Indigo’. Since leaving Lagbaja’s band, she has collaborated with artistes like: Sunny Nneji, Djinee, Tosin Martins, Ayanbirin and Blaise, among others. She has also performed with Weird MC, Aṣa, Cobhams Asuquo and Yinka Davies among others. She released “I Believe”, the lead single from her debut studio album.

Ego is also an actress, a passion she has enjoyed though she has not gotten much roles especially lead roles. However mother luck smiled on her when she was featured in a lead role in the telenova ’Wura,’ being aired on African Magic.

She described her experience in Wura where she played the lead character for the first time as a major breakthrough and a wonderful experience.

‘’It was a wonderful experience, a show max a original and the first telenovela from Show Max and it was my first major role in acting because I have not been getting major roles. At the point I wanted to go for it that opportunity came and it was a good opportunity to showcase my talent. Though challenging but it’s a role I wouldn’t have exchanged for anything. I am ready for more roles’’.

It’s about creating moments that resonate, and Wura offers exactly the kind of high-quality storytelling that keeps people engaged. Wura, a gripping drama that delves into the complexities of power, betrayal, and survival, is back for its third and most intense season. Nominated for AMVCA Best Actress (Scarlet Gomez) and Best Scripted Series, Wura continues to push the boundaries of African storytelling with unpredictable plots, heart-pounding confrontations, and breathtaking performances.

Some of its cast include: Scarlet Gomez, Ego Ihenacho, Martha Ehinome, Lanre Adediwura and Ray Adeka, set a giant

When asked why it has taken her this long to be picked for any major role in a movie, Ego has this to say.

‘’Well it depends on the role, sometimes you are not ripe for the role probably they may have somebody better which happens and we go for auditions and if it works that’s okay. So when the right role comes the ones that are meant for you, you will get it’’.

Ego is however happy that the industry has improved so much in many areas especially in the area of script writing, directing, make up and others. Though the industry has grown in all these areas, she believes there’s need for more improvement and this will need everybody’s contribution.

Her words, ‘’there has been a big improvement and we have to start from somewhere and it will not be fair to say that what we had before was not good enough. They worked so hard that we could run and we have to start from somewhere. Judging from where we are coming from, where we are now is a good place and there’s still room for improvement. But as far as production, cinematography, costumes and other things are concerned, we have come a very long way.

It’s one step at a time just like you have in other industries. There’s always room for improvement and I think we are taking that step, there are a lot of people coming in into the industry now because they see the opportunity and it’s very exciting seeing the changes and the improvement’’.

When asked about the failure of most artistes to go through voice training rather than depend on automated voice to produce their songs, the singer said there’s nothing wrong with that and that does not make any musician lazy as each musician has its style that suites him or her.

‘’I don’t think that’s a problem. Everyone has their style; everyone works hard to bring out the sound or their work. There’s no lazy musician, even this automated voice is a skill and I won’t take that away from any musician. It’s just your style and how you want to be perceived. I don’t begrudge anybody or say they are not doing well. It’s their style and their choice,’’ she concluded.

