Delta Ex Gov Uduaghan sacrificed for Delta, Nigeria – Alema of Warri

By Nosa Akenzua

Former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, on Sunday earned huge commendation for inspiring the people, creating a paradigm shift in humanitarian activism in Nigeria and maintaining cordial relationship with the traditional institution across the country.

‘’You are a man of great integrity and a rare gift to the fatherland. As a governor, you encouraged women participation in politics, promoted the rights and welfare of minors, built bridges of hope and created an enabling environment for sustainable development. You showed uncommon commitment and patriotism on issues bordering on the Niger Delta region and its development,” says the Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan,

The ex- governor was also applauded for embarking on massive construction of roads and bridges, creating special economic zones and industrial clusters, constructing modern markets, building Asaba International Airport and expanding the Osubi Airstrip.

‘’You touched on the lives of several Deltans especially by your free healthcare programme for pregnant women and children, scholarship scheme for students, micro credit and agricultural schemes. You restored peace in Warri and environs and took action that supported Nigeria’s crude oil production. The increased oil and gas production is to some extent a result of your peace and security initiatives,” the Alema added.

In a statement on the joyous occasion of the ex-governor’s 70th birthday and his achievements, the Alema of Warri, described the former governor as ‘’a peace promoter and a bridge builder’’.

‘’You delivered on your three-point agenda: peace and security, human capital and infrastructural development of the state,” he said.

Describing his 8-year tenure as the executive governor of Delta State as glorious and memorable, he said ‘’You opened a new vista for commercial and economic prosperity of the state, demonstrated unusual knack in the pursuit of education in Delta State, expanded the frontiers of the dividend of democracy to the people and encouraged citizens to embrace entrepreneurship skills. You ensured a sound culture of accountability, invested in electricity and housing and provided cheap, comfortable and affordable means of transportation’’

Alema of Warri who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Webster Group of Companies highlighted the ex-governor’s impact as Commissioner for Health.

‘He said “as Commissioner for Health, you made a mark that cannot be rivaled. You constructed and upgraded several health centres, provided special rehabilitation funds for hospitals across the state and established remarkable industrial peace in the sector through improved welfare packages. No progress-loving person can deny your character of discipline, integrity and passionate commitment to the sector.

The Warri High Chief emphasized Uduaghan’s administrative experience and political sagacity.

‘’As Secretary to the State Government, you left your name in gold. You brought your vision and vast experience to bear on the purpose-driven administration of Chief James Onanefe Ibori. Indeed, you did the job with dignity, grace and generosity of spirit’’

He also underscored the ex-governor’s natural tendency for open door policy and participatory management style.

‘’You deserve to be honoured for your unique ability, uncommon administrative ingenuity, the work that you did for the people of Delta State and the example you set for Nigeria. You deserve to be celebrated for your vision, forthrightness, sophisticated bearing and knack for solving the most complicated problems. You also deserve to be celebrated for your exemplary leadership, immense contributions to humanity and the good name that you built for the family by your excellent conduct in the private and public sector’’.

Ending the statement, Uduaghan said ‘’ On behalf of myself, my family and the good people of Abigborodo, I join all well-meaning Nigerians to felicitate with an astute and upright leader on the joyous occasion of his 70th birthday and I pray to Almighty God to protect him, grant him more wisdom, strength and good health to continue to serve mankind’’.