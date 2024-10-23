Nigeria has disappointed Africa, black race – Obasanjo

*Blames poor leadership, regionalism, disunity

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday said Nigeria has disappointed the black race and Africa in particular due to lack of good leadership.

He said, the whole world looked at Nigeria as the hope of the black race due to its potential, but bad leadership, disunity and regionalism have made the country to lose its potential.

The former President said this when he played host to the 20-member delegation of League of Northern Democrats led by former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, at his Penthouse, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, blamed regionalism, which was practised before the nation’s independence in 1960, as the foundation of the country’s prolonged lack of cohesion.

Obasanjo said, despite the uninspiring situation of things in the country, he remains an incurable optimist that things will turn around for good in the country, “as long as we can look back as a country and correct the mistakes of the past”.

He explained that “the truth is that at Independence, Nigeria emerged with three leaders and so, it is a situation of three country in one ever since”.

The former President said that the question of where you come from in appointing leaders should not be a problem, but what should be of paramount interest is the merit, the capacity and ability to deliver on how to move the nation forward saying that “it is high time we began to work for the national interest”.

Obasanjo said, “You have identified your group as League of Northern Democrats, but how I wish you call your group National League of Democrats because where you come from should not be a problem. Where I was born should not be the enemy of my country. I will be increasing by being a Nigerian than being a member of Republic of Oodua”.

He continued: “I am undoubtedly proud to be a Yoruba, but my being a Nigerian should not be the enemy of my being a Yoruba. We must get the best man for the job, it doesn’t matter where he comes from. We must get our acts together”.

“The African continent, the black race and the entire world is looking up unto us. When we got our independence, what they were calling us was giant in the sun, but is that the situation today?”

“We have disappointed ourselves, we have disappointed the black race, Africa and the world at large. So, our concern is right, we have rubbished the value of integrity, no truth, no love, but it is not too late to retrace our steps. We must put the past behind us and work for the greatness of Nigeria”.

Obasanjo said, he shared in the concerns of the group for the poor state of things in the country, but that the situation is not beyond salvaging as long everyone is ready to come together and work as a united nation.

Obasanjo said that he would forever remain Pan-Africanist, a patriotic and Nationalistic Nigerian and a proud black man from the black race forever.

While advising the group to change its name to National League of Democrats because the ideals it espoused cut across the nation, noted that he would not mind to be their patron if he cannot be active member due to old age.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the group, Shekarau said the creation of the non-partisan group about three months ago was designed to rally good governance and oneness of the country.

The former governor said that the group is concerned about the issues of unity, youthful exuberance and employment, issues of the education, good governance, credible people in government, insecurity and general underdevelopment of the country.

Shekarau said that the group which is made up of people of varying professions across the northern parts of the country decided to come together to see how it can influence good governance, selection of credible leaders among other efforts to address the problems confronting the country.

He lamented that it was unfortunate that registered 93m voters in the country cannot elect the ruling class members who he said are not more than 11,000.

Shekarau said “from all the 36 governors and their deputies, the President and his vice, the 469 lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and Senate, the councilors and the local government Chairmen, all of them are just a little over 11,000, yet the 93 million registered voters in the country cannot look around and elect credible leaders. So, all of these we hope to address with our advocacy as a group.”

The former governor also said that just like the former President has advised, the name of the group after due consultation will be made National to give everyone a sense of belonging.