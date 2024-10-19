I’ll deal with those peddling rumours about my eviction- Angela Okorie

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Controversial Nollywood actress Angela Okorie, has finally come out to dispel rumor milling around that she was evicted from her apartment for owing two years rent.

She said the news is not true as no landlord in Lagos, will allow any tenant to owe him/her two years rent, adding that her last artistes fee as at last year2023, was 20,000 dollars.

The beautiful actress accused popular Instagram blogger Cutie Jullss of being used by her enemies to peddle negative rumor against her, promising to come after those responsible for such rumor.

Angela, who responded in a series of Instagram messages, has this to say:

“My people, if you live in Lagos, no landlord will allow you to live in his house for 2 years without rent. I wasn’t even around when they did what they did; my boys were already packing out; why are they trying to tell Cutie Juls that they evicted me? The thunder wey go fire you, just wait I dey come Live”.

The industry and unfriendly friends have used you for a long time. I am coming for you big time, make sure you have proof of everything you are saying. Did I ever tell you I bought the house I am living in Lekki County? I have other houses I bought; I have never told you I bought the house, what is wrong with people”

She also cleared the air on being broke, insisting that as at last year 2023, her artiste fee was 20,000 dollars and she lived an expensive life; which she has been able to sustain through hard work, so she does not live fake life.

“As at last year, my artiste fee is over 20 thousand dollars. How am I living fake life? My lifestyle is too expensive, from my outfits to my lifestyle is expensive, and these local champs can’t deal with it. Did I lie about my cars or houses? If I buy a house, I don’t even post; if I buy cars, I don’t post. You just see me using my properties and my stuff. I don’t need anybody’s validation. I don’t tell people what I am doing, I am a private person, but if you carry fight come, we stand ‘gidigba’! Somebody cannot pack in peace? Na waaa, Nigerians una no dey try at all’’, she noted.

She also lambasted some of her colleagues who are always happy to hear bad news about her, adding that the more they spend money to bring her down, the more she climbs higher.

‘’Confused admirers, even 100 million of you can never bring me down, get a life, leave Angela alone Ndi Nzuzu. Seems y’all can’t do without me, all of you obsessed with me, you can’t breathe, I go seize all of una breath. I never start,” she concluded.