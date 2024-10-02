Despite clampdown, selling, spraying of naira mint at party persists

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Despite clampdown and ban on selling and spraying of Naira notes, groups and persons are still abusing the law aimed at bringing sanctity to the use of Naira, the national fiscal identity, findings have revealed.

According to the law, “spraying of, dancing or [marching] on the naira or any note issued by the Bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute an abuse. The punishment is no less than six months in prison or a N50,000 fine ($36; £29), or both.”

At a church function in Ikorodu, Lagos, our correspondent observed parishioners, gyrating to the Owambe music in a frenzy spraying the Naira indiscriminately as some of the crispy notes fell onto the floor last Sunday in August.

When our correspondent queried the perpetrators, the response was, “I am not mutilating the naira oh. As you witnessed, we were careful in spraying the Naira to our church host and he held it to his chest and only few crisps fell to the floor. We respect the order of the EFCC but we are not committing an offence oh,” he stated.

Another scenario witnessed by our correspondent in a party function at Lekki, Lagos, saw new prints of Naira in 500s, 1000s and 200s being sold to party lovers. The vendors make quick gain by garnering N1,000 for every N10,000 note purchased and sometimes the gain is 1500.

The spraying of Naira is carefully done as party goers are wary of security men and officials of EFCC who may hide in the midst of audience at the upscale party.

A political analyst, Derin Omowale have urged the nation’s Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to deepen the implementation of the penalty on banning or spraying of Naira notes during parties and social functions.

He tasked the officials to widen their network to punish deviants and also incessantly educate the populace and residents in different geographical zones on the need to handle the Nigerian currency properly.

“It is simple! A law has been made that prohibits the unethical and rough handling of the Naira. Men and women ordinarily should be law-abiding but when we see our leaders and men that should obey the law, sometimes transgress, then, ordinary citizens will follow them.

There is need to do more education on why we need to handle the Naira properly,” he said.

Recall that socialites, Idris Okuneye known as Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest, were arrested for running afoul of the law on Naira handling. The cross-dresser, Bobrisky, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to six months in prison, spent at the Kirikiri Correctional Service in Lagos.