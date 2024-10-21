Speaker congratulates APC, Gov Sani for party’s victory in Kaduna LG polls

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the All Progressives Congress, APC, for winning the 23 local government chairmanship and 255 councilorship seats in the elections held in the State on Saturday.

Speaker Abbas also extended his warm congratulations to the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for the victory of the party.

Chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, KAD-SIECOM, Hajara Mohammed, had announced that the APC won all the 23 Chairmanship 255 councilorship seats at the polls.

She said during a press conference in Kaduna that, “The electoral officers and returning officers have filed their reports, and at the end of the exercise, the APC won the 23 Chairmanship positions and 255 councilorship seats in the state.

“The 23 returning officers in the local government areas and 255 ward returning officers submitted their results in accordance with the law alongside the presiding officers. By the power vested in the commission, I hereby confirm the results earlier collected and returned by the returning officers.”

A statement siigned by Abdulahi Musa Krishi, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Speaker on Abuja on Sunday explained that among the newly elected 23 LG Chairmanship is Engr Jamil Ahmad Muhammad, who was elected as the Chairman, Zaria Local Government. He was the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker on Administration.

The Speaker, who wished them a successful tenure, challenged them to bring development to the grassroots.