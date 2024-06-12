25 People Feared Dead in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Enugu

An accident along the Enugu-Onitsha federal highway at Ugwu Onyeama in Enugu State has claimed the lives of at least 25 people.

The tragic incident involved 10 vehicles, including private and commercial buses, and has left many others seriously injured.

Eyewitnesses attribute the crash to a Nigerian Army checkpoint, stating that a truck failed to break and overrun several vehicles stopped on the hilly road.

The witness said bodies were scattered across the road and vehicles plunged into a nearby ditch.

“I saw a trailer plying the newly constructed lane fail to break and smash over 10 cars, including private and commercial buses,” the eyewitness said.

“The army checkpoint at that axis continues to claim lives. Over 25 persons lost their lives instantly, and many were rushed to the hospital.”