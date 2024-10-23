Toks Asher Young Visits Children Anchor Orphanage Home

Tochukwu Umezulike, popularly known as “Toks Asher Young,” made a heartwarming visit to the Children Anchor Orphanage Home in Lekki, Lagos, yesterday.

The music executive, artist manager, and author brought gifts and hope to the children in the orphanage, which supports orphans, abandoned children, and the less privileged. Located at 12, Alhaji Awal Street, GRA Bus Stop, Abijo, Lekki, the orphanage has become a regular destination for Toks, who is committed to giving back to the community.

Reflecting on the visit, Toks said, “I’ve always loved giving back, but financial limitations and the economic constraints in the country prevent me from doing it as often as I would love to.” Despite these challenges, he remains devoted to his yearly commitment to visiting charity organizations and orphanages, offering them support.

Toks expressed concern over Nigeria’s current economic hardship, which has deepened the need for private sector involvement in community welfare. “Given the economic situation in the country, this visit is my way of providing vital support to those who are less privileged,” he stated.

During the visit, Toks donated kiddies’ clothes, toys, and educational accessories to the orphanage, bringing smiles to the children’s faces. He promised to return to the home before the end of the year to continue his charitable efforts.

Toks Asher Young is a co-founder of Podium Vybez and Podium Worldwide Entertainment Ltd., and a respected figure in Nigeria’s music industry. Mentored by industry veterans like Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye, Toks has carved out a unique career, working with top artists such as Naeto C, General Pype, Yung6ix and Kollydee. His transition from a science and technology background to becoming a force in artist management underscores his dedication and passion for both music and philanthropy.