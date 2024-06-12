President Tinubu Congratulates Sam Amuka-Pemu on birthday

President Bola Tinubu congratulates the Chairman and Publisher of Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Sam Amuka-Pemu, on the occasion of his birthday.

President Tinubu joins family, friends, and the Nigerian media community to celebrate a pacesetter, an inimitable man of letters, and a bastion of journalism.

The President salutes Pa Amuka-Pemu for his service to the nation through the artistry of his pen and intellect, and for his contributions to the media and beyond.

President Tinubu also commends the elder statesman for his courage and unbending disposition to the pristine values of truth and justice, acknowledging his role and efforts in the pursuit of a greater Nigeria.

The President prays for many more years in good health for the esteemed journalist and his family.