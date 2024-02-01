Wike insists on May 29 take-off date for Abuja light rail

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday assured that everything had been put in place to ensure that the Abuja light rail takes off on May 29, 2024, as set by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike gave the assurance during an inspection tour of ongoing construction of access roads to train stations from Metro Train Station in Central Area to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister, who expressed satisfaction with progress of work so far, told journalists after the inspection, that the May 29 delivery of the project was sacrosanct.

The stations visited are Wupa Train Station close to Idu and Bassanjiwa Station close to the airport.

“This is part of our routine inspection of ongoing projects to see what the contractors have been doing.

“We are working day and night to see that the promise we made to President Bola Tinubu and residents of the FCT, that by May, Mr President will ride on the Metro line.

“But that is only the key thing. We want to have access roads to the various train stations, because if you do not create access roads to the communities who will be using the train, then the aim is defeated.

“If the access road is not there, how will the residents use the train stations to go to the city?”, Wike asked.

The Minister acknowledged the seriousness of the contractors to deliver the project before May 29.

“What I am very happy about is that It appears the contractors are very serious.

“You have heard what the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation said they will be working day and night to see that the project is completed.

“Its importance is that we want to fulfill the promises we have made to Mr President and residents of Abuja that God willing, everything being equal, we will use the Metro line in May.

READ ALSO: Collaboration Required In Disaster Risk Reduction And…

“For me, it is a major battle so that it can reduce the influx of vehicles into the city. It is going to help us.”

On availability of funds, the Minister said that FCT Administration was fully prepared and had secured some funding sources to deliver the projects.

Speaking on insecurity that might affect the workers on site, Wike assured that security had improved significantly in the territory.

According to him, if people are working at night in Abuja, it means the city is secure. “You can’t work in an insecure environment and that is the truth.”

Earlier, the Minister inspected the ongoing construction of a single lane expressway from Idu Industrial Layout to Zuba, being constructed by Salini Nigeria Limited.

The Minister explained that the project was delayed because it crossed a rail line and required permission from the Federal Ministry of Transport to proceed.

According to him, if approval is given, “then we will be able to do some work and facilitate the speed.”