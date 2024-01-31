Collaboration Required In Disaster Risk Reduction And Climate Change Adaptation…NiMet DG/CEO Anosike

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, has called for collaboration amongst relevant agencies with a view to disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation.

Professor Anosike was speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, 31st January, 2024, at the ‘Technical Workshop On Sendai Framework Monitoring And Reporting’, organized by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

According to Prof. Anosike, “Disasters pose significant challenges to our nation, and we must work together to enhance our coordination mechanism with disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation for better understanding and communication of cost benefit. By fostering partnerships and collaboration, we can collectively strengthen Nigeria’s resilience and effectively mitigate the impacts of disasters”.

Professor Anosike said that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) recognizes the vital role it plays in providing accurate and timely weather information, forecasting, and climate services.

“By utilizing the Sendai Framework Monitor, we can develop data-driven strategies that will lead to informed decision-making, more resilient communities, and sustainable development”, Professor Anosike concluded.