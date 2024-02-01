Palliative: Reps order Fire Service to refund N48bn to FG

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has ordered the Federal Fire Service to refund N48 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government of Nigeria, within the next seven days.

The House Committee Chairman on Public Accounts, Bamidele Salami gave the order during the Committee’s resumed probing on COVID-19 intervention palliative in the Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the accounting officer of the Fire Service should make refund of the monies, following his refusal to honour for the fourth time, invitations from the committee to explain the spending of the COVID-19 fund.

Members of the committee expressed concerns that the Fire Service is taking the Committee of the House of Representatives, for granted.

The Committee however, gave the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the Ministry of Agriculture a final invitation to appear before it, to explain the COVID-19 funds they received during the period.